M. Pauline Fulkerson Vild Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – M. Pauline Fulkerson Vild, 89, of Savannah Gardner Road, Shenango Township, formerly of Old Pulaski Road, died Monday, March 27, 2017 at her home in New Castle.

She was born November 5, 1927 in Leesburg, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Ezra and Clara (Crawford) Spiker.

Mrs. Vild was a clerk at Vital Records retiring after 13 years and was a member of AFSCME Union Local #13.

When she was younger she enjoyed outdoor sports, waterskiing, swimming, hunting and fishing. She was an avid bowler for over 40 years and enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting baby afghans, dancing polka and traveling.

She is survived by four children, Terry L. Fulkerson and wife, Judith of Polk, Pennsylvania, Darryl M. Fulkerson and wife, Janet of New Castle, Cheryl A. Stitt and husband, Kirk of New Castle and Denise D. Skuta and husband, Jerry of Janesville, Wisconsin; two stepchildren, John D. Vild of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and Helen Hrach of Warrendale, Pennsylvania; one brother, Harry A. Spiker of New Castle; 11 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Fulkerson on December 6, 1976; her second husband, John Vild on March 26, 2004; two sons, Robert and Randall Fulkerson; one daughter-in-law, Betty Lynn Fulkerson and her brother, Gerald E. Spiker.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Rev. William Hunley of First Church of God will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of God, 12 W. Euclid Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16105.

