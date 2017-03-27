Man who shot at officers during chase through Youngstown gets prison time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a two-hour police chase and manhunt in Youngstown has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Luis Cruz Ramo’s 20-and-a-half-year sentence is added to his 21-year sentence on federal charges for shooting at U.S. Marshals during that chase.

Last week, Cruz Ramos pleaded guilty to 13 charges against him — 10 for shooting at police officers. Had he gone to trial, he could have been sentenced to 130 years in prison.

The charges stem from Cruz Ramos firing at police during last spring’s wild chase.

At the time, he was facing a probation violation from a rape conviction in his native Puerto Rico.

Police tried to pull Cruz Ramos over, but he took off and led them on a two-hour chase through Campbell, Youngstown, and Boardman. At one point, prosecutors said he fired several shots at officers, hitting a police cruiser.

Cruz Ramos ended up crashing his van and running away into Lake Park Cemetery but police found him hiding out in a south side Youngstown home the next day.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. to hear from the judge during Ramo’s sentencing as well as a Campbell officer who suffered an injury from the chase.