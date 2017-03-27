McDonald community grieving over loss of 8th grade student

Related Coverage McDonald community rallies around 8th grader with cancer

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several counselors from around the county are visiting McDonald schools to offer grief counseling for the passing of an 8th grade student.

McDonald Principal Gary Carkido says Anna Booth of McDonald lost her battle to stage four liver cancer Sunday afternoon. She was diagnosed around Christmas of 2016.

Booth’s family has been very private about the matter, but when Booth didn’t return to school after Christmas break, everything was put in place by the school as far as grief counseling and therapy dogs for her peers.

A group of students brought in flowers Monday morning to put on Booth’s locker, while other students have been posting notes on her locker.

Back in February, a spaghetti dinner in support of “Anna’s Army” was held to benefit her family.