Mom gets no jail time for child endangering conviction

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be no jail time for a Trumbull County mom charged with child endangerment.

Crystal Shuck was in court Monday for a pretrial during which she pleaded no contest to child endangering and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Prosecutors say Shuck took more than 30 cough and cold pills in front of her two children while they were living in the McKinley Motel in Weathersfield last December. Officers described the conditions inside the room as filthy.

Her 11-year old son was found dead in the motel room a month later from an apparent suicide.

Monday, Shuck was sentenced to one year of probation and to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs.