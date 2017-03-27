Niles baseball begins 2017 with a big win over Liberty

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of 7-run innings helped Niles get by Liberty this evening, 17-3. To go along with their 17-runs, the Dragons had 11 base hits. Tre Martin, the team’s leadoff hitter, scored 3 runs and had 3 hits. Marco DeFalco and Joseph Proper each had two hits as well. Damion Coleman finished with contest with 3 RBIs.

Proper tossed all five innings for Niles as he struck out six and walked two.

David Sewell and Christian Kijowski each had two hits for Liberty. Sewell drove in a pair of runs also.

The Leopards (0-1) will visit Brookfield tomorrow. Niles (1-0) will play at Hubbard tomorrow.