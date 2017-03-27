Niles baseball begins 2017 with a big win over Liberty

Niles will visit Hubbard tomorrow.

By Published:
Niles Red Dragons High School Baseball - Niles, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of 7-run innings helped Niles get by Liberty this evening, 17-3. To go along with their 17-runs, the Dragons had 11 base hits. Tre Martin, the team’s leadoff hitter, scored 3 runs and had 3 hits. Marco DeFalco and Joseph Proper each had two hits as well. Damion Coleman finished with contest with 3 RBIs.

Proper tossed all five innings for Niles as he struck out six and walked two.

David Sewell and Christian Kijowski each had two hits for Liberty. Sewell drove in a pair of runs also.

The Leopards (0-1) will visit Brookfield tomorrow. Niles (1-0) will play at Hubbard tomorrow.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s