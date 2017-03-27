Niles crime activity: Syringe found in bathroom of City Utility Building

Monday, March 20

12:57 p.m. – 5400 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. No further information was available.

Tuesday, March 21

9:23 a.m. – 300 block of Pratt St., a woman reported that someone entered her vehicle overnight. Nothing was taken.

9:43 a.m. – Poplar Street, 25-year-old man taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

8:32 p.m. – Cherry Avenue and Ford Street, report of a 12-year-old who was assaulted by four other juveniles.

10:15 p.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., Bert Gadd, 46, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police were called to the Cottage Inn for an argument between Gadd and a woman. The woman told police that Gadd began arguing with her over using a telephone and had split her head open during a physical fight. Police said the woman was bleeding from a significant scratch from her throat to behind her ear.

Wednesday, March 22

4:44 p.m. – 100 block of Poplar St., 25-year-old man taken to hospital for suspected overdose.

4:54 p.m. – 300 block of Sheridan Ave., woman taken to hospital for suspected overdose.

5:39 p.m. – 800 block of John St., theft of furniture and cement pavers from a yard.

8:32 p.m. – 100 block of St. John Ave., a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

10:48 a.m. – 100 block of Summerberry Lane, police were called to investigate the reported rape of a 15-year-old girl by a family member. No charges have been filed yet.

Thursday, March 23

8:10 a.m. – Hazel Avenue and Kearney Steet, police were called to a house for a suspicious person who was yelling and banging a ladder around. Police said the man was found to be getting a cat out of a tree.

11:32 a.m. – 100 block of W. State St., a bag containing a syringe was found in the public bathroom of the Administration Building of the Niles Water and Power Department. Police disposed of the item.

10:07 p.m. – 500 block of N. Cedar Ave., Amanda Buck, 25, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Buck called police to say she hit her daughter in the face and that she should go to jail, according to a police report. Police said the girl had a small red mark on the side of her face but was otherwise fine. Buck said she lost her temper and hit her daughter out of frustration.

10:23 p.m. – 100 block of S. Chestnut Ave., police were called to a home for a reported overdose. The man was given naloxone and didn’t want further treatment.

