Oehstrom belts a homer to defeat Salem

Lisbon Blue Devils High School Softball - Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Autumn Oehstrom belted the game-winning homerun in the fifth inning to give Lisbon a 5-4 victory over visiting-Salem. Oehstrom finished the contest with 3 runs batted in and was a perfect 3-3 (2 triples and a homer).

The Lady Blue Devils were paced by the pitching of Sam Tinsley who went the complete 7 innings as she struck out 4 batters and did not allow a single walk.

Salem tied the game in the top of the fifth on a Clara Janofa two-run single (4-4). Janofa threw all six innings while allowing 4 earned runs (4 Ks). Bailee Thorn, Emma Minamyer, and Katie Moore each had two hits apiece.

Lisbon will travel to Ursuline on Wednesday to take on the Irish. The Quakers will welcome Louisville tomorrow.

