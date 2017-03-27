Ohio bans sex with animals; violators could face jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – It’s now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.

The state didn’t have anti-bestiality laws until the change took effect last week.

The Dayton Daily News reports the measure gained enough votes to pass in December when it was incorporated into a bill that bars local jurisdictions from raising the minimum wage or regulating pet stores.

Offenders of the anti-bestiality provision could face up to 90 days in jail and have the animal seized and impounded. They also could be ordered to undergo psychological evaluation or counseling.

Most states have laws prohibiting sexual conduct with animals. Eight states don’t, along with Washington D.C.

