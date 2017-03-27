Paul D. Davis Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio – Paul D. Davis, 80, a 53 year resident of Rogers, passed away after a lengthy illness, Monday, March 27, 2017 at his residence on Carmel Achor Road surrounded by family.

He was born October 19, 1936 in Clay, West Virginia, son of the late Sam and Melcina Holcomb Davis.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Union Ridge Bible Baptist Church in Rogers.

He retired from Wm B. Pollock in Youngstown where he worked as a Welder/Foreman for 30 years.

Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Hall Davis, who he married in 1959; two sons, Paul (Michelle) Davis of Rogers and Danny (Janet) Davis of Lisbon; two daughters, Tammy (Frank) Shingleton of Rogers and Renee (Dave) Thompson of New Waterford; brother, Allen (Teressa) Davis of Arizona; sister, Bobbie Heiland of Columbiana; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, Wednesday evening, March 29 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30 at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Clark officiating.

Interment will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

