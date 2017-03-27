Paul E. DeLong Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Paul E. DeLong of Sharon passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, after an extended illness. He was 62.

Paul was born July 28, 1954, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a son of James and Betty Hogue DeLong.

He moved to the Shenango Valley as a toddler and attended Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Paul was employed by Steamatic Carpet Cleaners and the former National Castings Division of Midland Ross until its closing. He then worked at the former Boron Service Station in Sharpsville for nearly ten years and has been employed by Industrial Air Control, Hubbard, Ohio, for the past 22 years.

Paul was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, archery, skeet shooting, turkey shoots, boating, riding his ATV and going to his camp in Kennerdell.

He was a member of Hidden Valley Sportsmen’s Club, West Middlesex.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, the former Mary G. Dias, whom he married September 24, 1974; four sons, Paul E. “Buddy” DeLong II, Kinsman, Ohio, Jason R. DeLong and his fiancé, Melissa Anderson, Sharon, Shaun R. DeLong, Sharon and Corey R. DeLong and his fiancé, Marilyn Odille, Kinsman; two grandchildren, Jayden W. DeLong and Dylon M. DeLong; his father, James E. DeLong, Hermitage; a sister, Irma L. Porterfield, Sharon and a brother, Kenneth A. Auchter, Farrell. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Nancy Tucker, Brookfield; his father-in-law, William Harry Dias, Grand Rapids, Michigan; two nephews, George (Glenda) Porterfield and Edward (Heather) Porterfield; a niece, Nanette (John) Ruggles and their families and three sisters-in-law, Debbie Kerins, Beverly (Jim) Martin and Harrietta (Randy) Titus and their families.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Betty DeLong and a brother-in-law, Bill Dias.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Order Flowers Here