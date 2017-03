NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle discovered over $23,000 in cash during a drug bust in the city last week.

Officers and Lawrence County investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Locust Street on Thursday.

Inside, they found $23,578 in cash, about 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, over a pound of marijuana, and a digital scale.

Ernest Bester, 47, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.