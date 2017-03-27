Rolin W. Herron Obituary

March 27, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Rolin W. Herron, age 94, of Columbiana, died at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Arrangements pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


Order Flowers Here