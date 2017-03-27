Ronald Duez, Sr. Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel for Ronald G. Duez Sr., 76, who passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus.

Ron was born June 10, 1940 in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George T. and Goldie L. (Wolfe) Duez.

He retired in 2006 from Consolidated Freight in Girard where he was a truck driver for many years. Prior to Consolidated Freight, Ron was a truck driver for Cooper Jarrett in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Central Transport in North Jackson.

Ron was Methodist by faith and a Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey fan.

His hobbies included collecting baseball cards and Lionel trains.

Ron leaves his wife, the former Barbara Ann Evans, whom he married June 14, 1986; two sons, Ron, Jr. (Tracy) Duez of Hubbard and Kevin (Katie) Dixon of Boardman; four grandchildren, Cody (Kimberly) Dixon of Omaha, Nebraska, Tyler (Emily Granger) Duez of Hubbard, Jacob Dixon of Denver, Colorado and Meghan Duez of Hubbard; two great-grandchildren, Remington and Maverick Dixon; one brother, Dennis (Cathy) Duez and one sister-in-law, Fran Duez both of Jeannette, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Duez.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Tails of Hope, P.O. Box 1023, Hermitage, PA. 16148 in Ron’s name.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



