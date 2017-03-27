Shenango Twp. girl, 7, rushed to hospital after choking on jungle gym

The girl was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for treatment

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 7-year-old girl was almost choked to death while playing in her backyard in Lawrence County over the weekend.

The girl was playing on a jungle gym playset at her Shenango Township home Saturday night. She somehow got stuck in a braided climbing rope.

Darrin Cwynar, with the Shenango Township Police Department, talked with WTAE in Pittsburgh about the ordeal.

“It was almost like the gym ropes…very thick, braided rope and it looked like there appeared to be an opening through the braids and somehow the child slipped down and got caught up in the actual rope that was hanging down.”

Her parents were home and able to free her, but paramedics still had to revive her when they arrived.

WTAE reported that she started crying when she came to but wasn’t speaking.

The girl was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for treatment. Her name and condition are not being released.

