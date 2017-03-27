Storm Team 27: A few showers around to start the week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Forecast:

It will be a cloudy start to the workweek with a few showers possible through the day. The sun may peek through the clouds at times. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s this afternoon. The chance for rain will increase late tonight into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures and sunshine return for Wednesday with high temperatures dropping back to the lower 50s. The chance for rain is back in the forecast by Friday and heading into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. A rumble of thunder possible (40%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

High: 54 Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 41

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 41

