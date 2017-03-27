Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Forecast:
Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s this afternoon. The chance for rain will increase late tonight into Tuesday. Possible thunderstorms early morning. Cooler temperatures and sunshine return for Wednesday with high temperatures dropping back to the lower 50s. The chance for rain is back in the forecast by Friday and heading into the weekend.

Today:  Mostly cloudy.
High: 64

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers  (40%)
Low: 50

Tuesday: AM Chance for showers and thunderstorms.  (80%)   Mostly cloudy.
High: 59

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:  52    Low:   36

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy
High:   54    Low:   33

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High:   56    Low:   40

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:   53    Low:   41

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   56    Low:   38

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:   60    Low:   41

