Storm Team 27: Showers early Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Rain showers will sweep back into the region overnight into early Tuesday morning.  The threat for thunder will stay in the forecast too.  Temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s through early morning.  The risk for rain will stick around early Tuesday morning and then taper off through the late morning.  The afternoon is looking better with clouds sticking around.

Look for cooler temperatures Tuesday night with lows dropping into the middle 30’s.  Watch for some fog. Wednesday will be a better weather day with skies becoming partly sunny. The risk for rain showers return to the forecast late Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early. Small chance for thunder. (80%)
High: 60

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 34

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 36

Thursday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers or storms possible. (40%)
High: 54

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 60 Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 38

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 42

