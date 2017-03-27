Theresa A. Wachala Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Theresa A. Wachala, 87, of Paul Street, New Castle, died Monday, March 27, 2017 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born July 26, 1929 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Fracesco and Pierina (Albicsetto) Lovaglio.

Mrs. Wachala was a decorator at Shenango China retiring after 17 years.

She was a member of Challenges, First Presbyterian Recreation Center, the Polish Falcons and the VFW Auxiliary.

She enjoyed line dancing, polka, playing bingo and was an avid card player and enjoyed the casino.

She is survived by three children, Vanna Vignola and husband, Mitchell of New Castle, Frank Pollio and wife, Lori of New Castle and Michael Pollio of New Castle; two brothers, James Lovaglio of the Philippines and Joseph Lovaglio of New Castle; two sisters, Katherine Woryk of New Castle and Anne Bobby of St. Petersburg, Florida; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas and Peter Lovaglio.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Father Bill Siple of St. Vitus Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

