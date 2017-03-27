Warren man accused of touching himself in front of nursing home

Last year, Knepper was charged with exposing himself in front of the city mayor’s office

By Published:
Matthew Knepper, charged with public indecency in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after he was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of nursing home residents.

Matthew Knepper, 26, is charged with public indecency.

Police said on Sunday afternoon, they received a report that a man was performing a sex act in front of residents at the Washington Square Nursing Home in Warren.

An officer arrived to find Knepper standing near the side entrance of the nursing home, according to a police report. The officer said a witness pointed to Knepper and identified him as the man who was in front of a dining hall window, which was packed with residents. He told police that he took a picture of the incident.

The officer arrested Knepper and buttoned his pants. The photo was taken as evidence.

Last year, Knepper was charged with exposing himself in front of the city mayor’s office. Police said he was flashing passing cars.

Knepper is scheduled to appear in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s