Youngstown first in state to begin first responder safe sleep training

Police and firefighters are getting trained on what safe sleep looks like as part of an effort to lower the infant mortality rate

By Published: Updated:
The Youngstown Fire and Police departments are the first in the state to roll out an initiative that can save the smallest lives.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire and Police departments are the first in the state to roll out an initiative that can save the smallest lives.

They’re getting trained on what safe sleep looks like as part of an effort to lower the infant mortality rate.

The Mahoning Valley has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the state.

Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said three babies in Youngstown died last year due to unsafe sleep. This year already, one baby has died.

“It’s only March, so that is scary right off the bat,” Bishop said.

Monday, firefighters learned about things they can look for on calls that might indicate that there isn’t a safe sleep environment for the baby.

“We’re in an emergency situation, so they don’t prepare the home… We see the home as they are living,” said Youngstown Batallion Chief Gary Ditullio.

If firefighters see signs of an unsafe environment, they have cards to give to families that connect them with Cribs for Kids, which provides a free Pack ‘n Play for pregnant women and new moms.

Stephanie Weigel, injury prevention coordinator for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, said the program isn’t about punishing those families. She said many families may not realize they have options.

“There will never be any negative repercussions for families that utilize this referral card,” she said. “They’ll just be getting a Pack ‘n Play and a way to keep baby safe.”

Weigel said the initiative gets results, pointing out how a county in Florida did a similar effort with first responders. Sleep-related deaths there decreased from 17 to three in a year.

Every Youngstown firefighter is going through the training. The city’s police department will receive the training next.

The goal is to roll the program out in Trumbull and Columbiana Counties, too.

RELATED COVERAGE: TIPS FOR PROMOTING SAFE SLEEP

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s