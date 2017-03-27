Youngstown State University music group to perform in South Korea

It is believed to be the first time that an ensemble from YSU's Dana School of Music has performed in Asia

By Published:
The Dana Chorale is getting ready for a historic trip next month. It is believed to be the first time that an ensemble from Youngstown State University's Dana School of Music has performed in Asia.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Dana Chorale is getting ready for a historic trip next month.

It is believed to be the first time that an ensemble from Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music has performed in Asia.

The group is touring South Korea to perform concerts in English and Korean. Chorale members were invited after giving a performance in Korean last year in Chicago.

“The Korean audience and the news media were impressed with our performance and strongly recommended that we plan a Korea tour with a similar repertoire,” Conductor Dr. Hae-Jong Lee said. “Since then, I have been developing the Dana Chorale Korea Tour.”

The group will put on six concerts in 11 days.

Lee said he challenged his students to learn to sing in Korean.

“Actually, their pronunciation is pretty authentic. I’m proud,” he said. “They worked hard. They can sing Korean words almost like Koreans.”

There’s one last chance to see the chorale before they leave for South Korea. There is a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 West Rayen Ave., in Youngstown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s