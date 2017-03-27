Youngstown State University music group to perform in South Korea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Dana Chorale is getting ready for a historic trip next month.

It is believed to be the first time that an ensemble from Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music has performed in Asia.

The group is touring South Korea to perform concerts in English and Korean. Chorale members were invited after giving a performance in Korean last year in Chicago.

“The Korean audience and the news media were impressed with our performance and strongly recommended that we plan a Korea tour with a similar repertoire,” Conductor Dr. Hae-Jong Lee said. “Since then, I have been developing the Dana Chorale Korea Tour.”

The group will put on six concerts in 11 days.

Lee said he challenged his students to learn to sing in Korean.

“Actually, their pronunciation is pretty authentic. I’m proud,” he said. “They worked hard. They can sing Korean words almost like Koreans.”

There’s one last chance to see the chorale before they leave for South Korea. There is a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 West Rayen Ave., in Youngstown.