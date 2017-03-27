YSU group collecting donations, water for Flint, Michigan

The Black Student Union at Youngstown State University is collecting water and donations at Kilcawley Center all week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of students are putting together a project to help people in Flint, Michigan.

Anthony Hines, with the Black Student Union at Youngstown State University, is gathering bottles and cases of water at Kilcawley Center this week. The group is working with churches in Flint to get the water out to people who still have high levels of lead in the water in their homes.

“There’s high levels of lead in the bloodstream of the children of Flint, so that struck me, and from there, I just wanted to do whatever I could,” Hines said.

The group is collecting water and donations at Kilcawley Center all week. Look for the group’s table located on the university’s campus, at 1 University Plaza in Youngstown.

From there, group members will deliver whatever they collect up to churches in Flint.

