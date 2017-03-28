Alert day helps uncover risks for diabetes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is holding its annual Alert Day Tuesday.

It’s to remind people about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and the steps to prevent it.

About 86 million Americans have pre-diabetes and almost 90 percent don’t even know they have it. But if you know, you can prevent it.

Some of the leading causes of type 2 Diabetes are genetics and weight. Linda Tominey, diabetes coordinator at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, said the rate of type 2 Ohio is about 12 percent, and the rates in the Mahoning Valley are climbing.

Tominey said the biggest way to battle the disease is to find out if you are at risk.

“Pre-diabetes comes before diabetes develops so our hope is if we can identify people with pre-diabetes, we can reverse it and stop type 2 from every happening,” Tominey said.

A simple risk test will help you determine your diabetes risk factors. It looks at things like family history and weight.

“If you take the test on the ADA website and score a five or higher, contact your physician. It is so simple to diagnose. It is just a simple blood test,” Tominey said.

Sometimes, a small change in diet or exercise habits can make a big difference in risk factors, but only a doctor can diagnose pre or type 2 diabetes.