Alliance police will no longer respond to some crashes

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Alliance Police Department will no longer respond to non-injury private property motor vehicle accidents

The message was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The post said that due to budget cuts and a reduction in police officers, the department soon expects it will no longer have an officer available to go to private property accidents.

Private property accidents are not reported to the state and do not require a police officer to respond. These are typically parking lot accidents.

Drivers are still required to exchange insurance and contact information before leaving the scene.

In another move to get citizens to report criminal activity, the department can now take police reports online, without having to speak directly to a dispatcher or an officer on minor incidents.

The department hopes that if more crimes are reported, they will be able to detect patterns of criminal activity.