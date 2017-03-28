Althea S. Burns Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Althea S. “Connie” Burns, age 90, of Hempfield Dr., Hempfield Township, passed away Tuesday morning, March 28, 2017 in UPMC Horizon Greenville.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 22, 1926 to Charles E. and Edith (Roberts) Stritmater.

Connie was a 1944 graduate of Bellevue (Pennsylvania) High School and during the 1940’s she was employed at Allis Chalmers in Pittsburgh.

Connie was a member of Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where she served on the Board of Deacons, was named Hillside Member of The Year and had sang in the choir for more than 60 years.

Connie was a past volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center, UPMC Horizon Greenville Hospitality Shop and the Greenville Public Library. She was an avid reader, card player and game player. Faith and family were the focus of her life. Connie will be remembered for her kind, generous and optimistic approach to all things.

On September 20, 1946 she married Donald A. Woods, he passed away on November 20, 1977. She then married William C. Burns on July 3, 1982 and he passed away on July 17, 2009.

Survivors include, a daughter, Wendy Woods of York, Pennsylvania; a son, D. Scott Woods and his wife, Linda of Greenville; a stepdaughter, Amy Eakin and her husband, Bob of Palm Coast, Florida; two stepsons, David W. Burns and his wife, Kathy of Palm Coast, Florida and John W. Burns and his wife, Kathryn of Pickerington, Ohio; two brothers, David Stritmater and his companion, Ro of Mohawk, New York and Charles Stritmater of Winter Park, Florida; five grandchildren, Jason Woods, Becky Woods, Alison Harbaugh, Erica Learn and Nathan Hoffman and two great-grandchildren, Molly and Owen Woods.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High St. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or to Southern Care Hospice, 16039 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335.

Calling Hours will be held Thursday, March 30, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will take place Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Presbyterian Church. 2 N. High St., Greenville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Sean Hall and Rev. Ray Brugler, co-officiating

Burial will be private in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

