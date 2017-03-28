Angela M. (Yonnotti) Ciminero Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, with Father Philip Rogers officiating for Angela M. (Yonnotti) Ciminero, 97, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away at her daughter’s residence in Cleveland on Tuesday morning, March 28, 2017.

Angela will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for the way she would light up a room with her presence. She was a woman that possessed great strength and encouragement and always had a positive outlook for every situation. Angela was known to be poetry in motion.

She was born July 1, 1919 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Florence (Blanche) Yonnotti and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a homemaker, Angela was a professional beautician for many years in the Boardman area and owned two beauty salons. Upon her retirement and being so energetic, Angela then was employed for over ten years for Gray’s Drug Store in the cosmetic department.

She was a graduate of South High School and a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and a former member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Ladies Guild.

Angela had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and always had a meticulous home. Angela looked forward to her daily walks through Mill Creek Park and spending time with her family. She was a true Matriarch and her life was centered around her family. They will miss all her excellent Italian cooking, she was especially known for her wedding soup and omelets.

Angela leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved three children, Sam (Sandra) Ciminero of Poland, Laura C. Sammartino of Boardman and Janice (John) Schroedel of Cleveland; nine grandchildren, Michael Ciminero, Laura (Marc) Pfahler, Sam A. Ciminero, Christopher (Lisa) Sammartino, Matthew Sammartino, Jennifer (Jason) Codrea, Larry (Jenna) Sammartino, Christa Schroedel and Madeleine Schroedel; seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Frances Cappelli of Canfield.

Besides her parents and husband, Angela was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole Sammartino; a sister, Mary Monaco and three brothers, John, Paul and Tony Yonnotti.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, March 31 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location).

Everyone is asked to meet directly at St. Charles Church on Saturday morning, April 1 to celebrate Angela’s mass.

Entombment will take place next to her husband, Sam “Cy”, at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to Angela’s family

Angela’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic and her wonderful caregivers, Tachea and Monique Palmer, for the wonderful care and comfort that was shown to her during her illness.



