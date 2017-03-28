Austintown crime activity: Employee reports theft of cooking grease

Tuesday, March 21

11:20 a.m. – 5400 block of Seventy Six Drive, Danielle Melnek, 29, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Melnek was sitting in the parking lot of T/A Travel Center in a vehicle without license plates. Melnek told police that she was meeting her friend, a truck driver, who was going to help her with the license plates. Police said the area is known for prostitution and drug activity, and Melnek had drug paraphernalia in the car. Police said Melnek also admitted to being the driver that rear-ended another vehicle on State Route 46 and left the area.

6:14 p.m. – Burkey Road and Forest Hill Drive, Robert McCulley, 53, charged with drug abuse — heroin, open container and a turn signal violation. Police said McCulley snorted heroin and drank Mike’s Hard Lemonade before driving around the township.

10:06 p.m. – Howard and Mahoning avenues, Kyle Weber, 28, of Mercer, Pa., arrested on a warrant during a traffic accident investigation.

Wednesday, March 22

10:29 a.m. – 4800 block of Mahoning Ave., an employee of Buffalo Biodiesel, Inc. reported that someone stole used oil and cooking grease from Salvatore’s restaurant. The employee is responsible for removal of the grease, which is recycled and used as biofuel. He believed that a competitor may have stolen the grease, which was in a locked container.

Friday, March 24

1:42 a.m. – S. Meridian and S. Four Mile Run roads, Justina J. Gomsi, of Niles, arrested and charged with OVI — refusal and failure to control a motor vehicle. Police were called to an accident involving a vehicle that hit a curb, flipped over and went into a building. Police said Gomsi, identified as the driver by a witness, smelled of alcohol and had difficulty maintaining her balance. She failed a sobriety test and could not give a proper breath test, according to a police report.

5:19 a.m. – 6500 block of S. Timberidge Ave., reported theft from a vehicle.

12:48 a.m. – Interstate 680 and Meridian Road, Danielle Melnek, 29. arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display registration. Police said Melnek was found at T/A Travel Center from which she warned from being at three days prior. Melnek told police that she was there to meet a friend. She was found with a scale containing powdery residue.

Saturday, March 25

2:02 a.m. – 4900 block of Mahoning Ave., Briawna Renee Gray cited for open container and drug abuse. Police said Gray was in a car behind Denny’s Restaurant with two other people and had an open container of REDD’s Apple Ale in the car, as well as a marijuana cigar and mushrooms. Gray told police that she just opened the alcohol and was planning to make butter with the mushrooms.

Sunday, March 26

1:58 p.m. – 2600 block of Ardenwood Place, Charles Hunter was cited for failure to confine a dog. A man reported that his son was riding his bike in the neighborhood when he was bitten by his neighbor’s loose pit bull mix dog. Police said Hunter has been cited previously for having his dog loose.

5:46 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Nicholas Aulet arrested and charged with petty theft and resisting arrest. Police said Autlet was arrested after stealing clothing from JC Penney and then leading officers on a chase. Aulet told police that he took the clothing so that he could sell it to a friend and have a place to stay for the night. He also admitted to using heroin early that morning, a police report said.

8:53 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Westchester Drive, Kali Desimone, arrested and charged with drug abuse/methamphetamine, driving under suspension and marked lanes violation; and Steven Blazo, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Rayvenn Ortiz was arrested on a warrant through Youngstown Municipal Court and charged with falsification. Police stopped a vehicle for a marked lanes violation, and Desimone, the driver, told police that she didn’t have a license but “the back seat passenger does and we can just switch and be on our way.” Police said the car smelled of marijuana, and meth was found in Desimone’s purse. Police said Blazo, who was on federal probation, had a gym bag containing burnt pop cans and a spoon. Ortiz, another passenger, lied to police about her identity and was found to have a warrant for her arrest, according to a police report.

Tuesday, March 28

12:11 a.m. – Oakwood Avenue and N. Four Mile Run Road, Christopher M. Bromser arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. An officer patrolling the area after reports of thefts from vehicles stopped two men walking in the area. Police questioned Bromser, who told police he didn’t have an ID card. When found to have a warrant for his arrest, Bromser ran from the officer but was grabbed as he tried to climb a fence on N. Navarre Avenue, according to a police report. Bromser was interviewed after the incident and told officers that he wasn’t injured during the encounter and complimented police on their professionalism, the report said.

