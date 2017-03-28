Austintown mom arrested after 4-year-old found wandering in street

Police said the young girl's sleeping mother, Kirsten Adkins, didn't realize her daughter had left the house

Kirsten Adkins, Austintown, charged with child endangering

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is charged with child endangering after police said her 4-year-old daughter was found running barefoot in the street.

A 911 caller said she was driving in the 4200 block of New Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday when she saw the girl running along the street.

The caller tried to help her find her house for about 20 minutes but was unable to so she called the police.

She told police the girl said she couldn’t wake up her mother, 26-year-old Kirsten Adkins, because Adkins locks the bedroom door when she sleeps.

Officers took the young girl back to her home in the 4100 block of New Road and found Adkins and her boyfriend sleeping with the door closed, according to a police report. Police said neither realized the girl had left the house.

Police found the same girl wandering outside, unsupervised, on Tuesday, March 21 just before 1 p.m. They said Adkins was sleeping at that time as well.

One evening last September around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the same home in regards to a child found crying and running around a parking lot unsupervised.

The girl is now in her grandmother’s custody.

Adkins is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

