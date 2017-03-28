Beaver Twp. Police looking for person who set Los Gallos’ patio on fire

Police released surveillance video showing a person moving furniture and then pouring lighter fluid on the porch

By Published:
Beaver Township Police are looking for a person who set Los Gallos' patio on fire.

BEAVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Township Police are looking for a person who set Los Gallos’ patio on fire.

Police released surveillance video on Tuesday showing a person moving furniture and then pouring lighter fluid on the porch of the Mexican restaurant.

Police say one employee was still at the building on Saturday and grabbed a fire extinguisher to put it out. Several employees live in apartments behind the building and ran over to help.

There was damage to the back patio and furniture.

Detectives are working with arson investigator. They’re looking at different surveillance videos at businesses in the area.

Those with information are asked to call the Beaver Township Police Department at (330) 549-5338.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s