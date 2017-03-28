Betty L. Hoffstetter Obituary

NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Betty L. Hoffstetter, age 77, of New Lyme Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at UHHS Geauga Medical Center.

She was born August 1, 1939, in Latimer, Ohio, a daughter of Howard E. and Emma F. (Gearheart) Bish.

A lifetime area resident, Betty had lived in New Lyme since 1967.

She was employed by Sanborn Wire in Rock Creek and Target Stamped Products in Andover.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild; 4-wheeling, riding the motorcycle trike with her husband, swimming and playing Bingo.

Betty is survived by her husband, Leonard J. “Red” Hoffstetter, Jr., whom she married November 23, 1957, of New Lyme Township; her two sons, James H. Bish of Orwell, Ohio and Leonard J. (Doralean) Hoffstetter III of Wayne Township, Ohio; her brother, Howard I. Bish of Williamsfield, Ohio; her five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters, Dorothy Wilson, Bonnie Koller and Linda Ball.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, with Pastors Bob and Lori Coleman officiating.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 3 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Brownville Cemetery, New Lyme Township, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 or at http://www.hospicewr.org.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.