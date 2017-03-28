Calhoun sees YSU as a “sleeping giant”

Calhoun previously spent five seaons at Fairmont State, leading the Falcons to a record of 124-38

Jerrod Calhoun was hired to be the 13th head coach in Penguins history.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Youngstown State Men’s Basketball Coach Jerrod Calhoun said he stayed up late last night thinking about Youngstown. His brainstorming session led him to the words toughness, togetherness, pride, and blue collar. He said the one word missing was basketball.

Coach Calhoun says “The Valley” is dying for a basketball team to be proud of.

He knows The Valley. Calhoun was born in East Liverpool, and moved up to Cleveland shortly thereafter. In fact, his son Jordan just played and won a State Championship Villa Angela-St. Joe’s at St. Joes this past season.

Calhoun was also hot commodity, and YSU wasn’t his only opportunity. His resume drew a lot of interest from other schools like Cleveland State. But the chance to coach with people, in a community he’s familiar with was too much to pass up.

“Ya know, I looked at Youngstown State as a sleeping giant,” Calhoun said. “They have great facilities. We have a great recruiting base. We have a great administration. Why can’t we win? Why can’t we build on what Coach Slocum did in the tournament. Those kids believed. Those kids played great basketball at the end of the year. So, that’s what really drew me to this job.”

YSU Athletic Director Ron Strollo was thrilled with the hire.

“I can’t say it enough that the discussions that we have had with him, he has talked more about how much he feels about this community,” said Strollo. “It’s a community he wants to raise his family. He feels like it’s home. We spent more time talking about that than facilities and budgets and everything else like that.”

