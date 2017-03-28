Charles B. Baker Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Charles B. Baker, age 82, of Oak Lane, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, March 28, 2017 in The Grove at Greenville.

Mr. Baker had been employed in the Maintenance Department of the former Werner Co. in Greenville.

Charles enjoyed fishing and was always helping people and he was well known as a “Jack of all Trades”.

He is survived by a son, Patrick Baker of Greenville; four grandchildren, Chad Baker, Ryan Baker, Cody Baker and Kayla Conway all of Greenville and two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Kenley.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Ruth Ann.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.



