Chester A. Kulik, Jr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be Services at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel for Chester A. Kulik, Jr., 67, who died early Tuesday morning, March 28 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Kulik was born November 30, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Chester A. and Christina R. Caroppoli Kulik, Sr.

Chester was a sprinkler fitter, having been employed by various construction companies.

He was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Chester was of the Catholic Faith.

He was a member of Local Union No. 669 U.A.

Chester was an avid boater and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Chester is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Michelle T. Baird, whom he married October 30, 1970 and his sister, Vickie L. (Raymond) Bondy of Green Valley, Arizona.

Besides his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his son, Michael M. Kulik and his brother, Gary M. Kulik.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 prior to the Service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice House, 5190 Market St., Yo., OH 44512.

Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.