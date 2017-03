WARREN, Ohio – Claire E. Miller 85, of Warren died Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2017 at Vista Center at the Ridge.

He was born December 27, 1931 to William and Estallia Miller.

He was an Army veteran and had worked as a crane operator for many years.

He leaves a brother, Gary Miller in Pennsylvania and a niece, Dorothy Alfrey in Mineral Ridge.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



