Columbus couple overdoses inside stolen truck in front of children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have pressed charges against a couple after finding them passed out inside a stolen truck in an east side park with their two children in the vehicle.

According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Boster and an unidentified woman were found unconscious in a pickup truck in Big Walnut Park.

Officers said the couple overdosed on heroin. Boster and the woman were revived with naloxone.

Police found two girls, 11 and 3 years old, at the scene. The children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Officers also discovered the pickup truck in which the couple had passed out was stolen.

Boster is charged with two counts of endangering children and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

Police have not released information about the woman found at the scene.

