Crash kills three men chasing Texas tornadoes

SPUR, Texas (WKBN) – A car crash killed three storm chasers during severe storms just west of Spur, Texas on Tuesday.

One of the vehicles ran a stop sign at an intersection and hit the other vehicle. Both were chasing tornadoes during heavy rain at the time.

Investigators said 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson, of Cassville, Missouri, was driving a Suburban carrying 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, also of Cassville.

The driver of the other car, a Jeep, was identified as 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger, of Peoria, Arizona.

Williamson was the only one not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

