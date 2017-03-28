Crash kills three men chasing Texas tornadoes

Two men from Missouri and one from Arizona died while chasing tornadoes in Texas

By Published: Updated:

SPUR, Texas (WKBN) – A car crash killed three storm chasers during severe storms just west of Spur, Texas on Tuesday.

One of the vehicles ran a stop sign at an intersection and hit the other vehicle. Both were chasing tornadoes during heavy rain at the time.

Investigators said 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson, of Cassville, Missouri, was driving a Suburban carrying 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, also of Cassville.

The driver of the other car, a Jeep, was identified as 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger, of Peoria, Arizona.

Williamson was the only one not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s