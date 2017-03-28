Crime fighting dogs: K-9 officers train for important missions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – K-9 officers and their handlers are in the middle of almost every drug bust. So, what goes into training a dog to have the ability to track drugs, suspects or missing children?

It all starts with a simple game of, what else? Fetch.

“The funnest thing a dog likes to do is play fetch so what we do is play fetch with them,” said K-9 Officer and Trainer Brian Woods.

Woods is a renowned Master Trainer and owner of Lynnwood Kennels in rural Fremont, Ohio. That’s where K-9 officers are groomed, trained and sent to their respective departments all across the country.

Training starts with teaching a dog to learn a scent. They are trained with unique toys.

“I put the narcotic inside. There are small holes drilled into this, which allows the odor out. The ends are sealed, and we play fetch,” Woods said. “It doesn’t take the dog an ungodly amount of time to figure out ‘If I find that odor that’s inside the pipe, I get to play with Daddy.'”



Those dogs are sniffing out drugs like heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Their hypersensitive noses can differentiate between each odor.

Woods has a 16-acre site where dogs train to search cars, through woods and high in trees. At an indoor playground, they hone their senses.

And yes, it’s all perfectly legal.

“The narcotics here at Lynnwood Kennels are court-ordered. They allow me to possess the narcotic for training. That makes me totally responsible for it,” Woods said.

Dogs are found overseas and trained for several weeks. Then, departments around the country buy their dogs and train a handler.

“The handler is here for an additional six weeks of training, and then at the end of the training, that team is certified. If the team isn’t certified, then the handler goes back home without the dog,” Woods said.

Going through the training was K-9 Officer Chris Albert and his dog, Hero.

Hero isn’t just a pet, he’s a partner and a member of Albert’s family. He’s also the kind of backup that can save a life.

So how does it all go into action?

