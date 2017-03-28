GameStop to shutter more than 100 stores

GameStop currently operates more than 6,600 stores globally, including 4,400 in the United States

By Published:
GameStop is closing 100 plus stores.

(CNN) – GameStop announced this week it is shutting down 2% to 3% of its stores.

That means as many as 190 stores could be on the chopping block.

GameStop currently operates more than 6,600 stores globally, including 4,400 in the United States. It’s unclear how many domestic stores the Texas-based company plans to close.

The retailer of new and used video games has been on shaky ground for a while. Its stock has plummeted more than 31% over the past year.

The company’s overall sales fell 13.6% last quarter compared to a year prior.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s