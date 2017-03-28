GameStop to shutter more than 100 stores

(CNN) – GameStop announced this week it is shutting down 2% to 3% of its stores.

That means as many as 190 stores could be on the chopping block.

GameStop currently operates more than 6,600 stores globally, including 4,400 in the United States. It’s unclear how many domestic stores the Texas-based company plans to close.

The retailer of new and used video games has been on shaky ground for a while. Its stock has plummeted more than 31% over the past year.

The company’s overall sales fell 13.6% last quarter compared to a year prior.

