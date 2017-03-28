Indians sign Jose Ramirez to long term contract

CLEVELAND, OH – (WKBN) The Cleveland Indians signed Jose Ramirez to a 5-year contract extension Tuesday, with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Ramírez had a career season with the Tribe in 2016, hitting .312 with 84 runs scored, 46 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while stealing 22 bases.

The switch-hitting infielder played four different positions for the Indians last season, and hit in all nine spots of the batting order.

Ramirez was signed by Cleveland as amatuer free agent in 2009, and made his major league debut in 2013. Financial terms of the contract were not released.