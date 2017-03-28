Indians sign Jose Ramirez to long term contract

The switch-hitting infielder played four different positions for the Indians last season, and hit in all nine spots of the batting order

Cleveland Indians shortstop Jose Ramirez, left, is unable to turn the double play, on a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia, after forcing Adam LaRoche out at second, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2015, in Chicago. Garcia advanced to second on the throwing error by Jose Ramirez. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Jose Ramirez, left, is unable to turn the double play, on a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia, after forcing Adam LaRoche out at second, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2015, in Chicago. Garcia advanced to second on the throwing error by Jose Ramirez. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLEVELAND, OH – (WKBN) The Cleveland Indians signed Jose Ramirez to a 5-year contract extension Tuesday, with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Ramírez had a career season with the Tribe in 2016, hitting .312 with 84 runs scored, 46 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while stealing 22 bases.

Ramirez was signed by Cleveland as amatuer free agent in 2009, and made his major league debut in 2013. Financial terms of the contract were not released.

