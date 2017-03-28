James McPherson Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – James McPherson, age 76, of Columbiana, died at 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
COLUMBIANA, Ohio – James McPherson, age 76, of Columbiana, died at 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use