Jamie’s liver donor: ‘I don’t think the responsibility ends there’



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, the area came together to help a little girl named Jamie find a liver donor. Now, she and her siblings need help to stay together in a new home.

A family wants to adopt Jamie, her brother, and her two sisters, but the state said their three-bedroom home is too small.

In all, there are six children — the family’s two biological kids, Jamie, 8-year-old Jeremiah, 4-year-old Norriah, and 1-year-old Reecee.

It will cost $90,000 to make their home big enough for everyone. About half of that has already been raised.

David Denovchek, who saved Jamie’s life in 2015 by giving her part of his liver, said he knows the community can pull through and help this family. He wants to see the kids stay together.

“We came together as the Mahoning Valley, as a community, and by some miracle, we saved this girl,” he said. “I don’t think the responsibility ends there. I think since we gave her this gift of life, it is also our responsibility to make sure the life that she has is as good a life as it can be.”

Trumbull County Children Services is looking for donations of money, materials, and labor.

If you think you can help, contact Claire Gysegem, with Trumbull County Children Services, at 330-372-2010 x1207 or Claire.Gysegem@jfs.ohio.gov. You can also reach out to Danette Palmer, with Homes For Kids/Child and Family Solutions, at 330-544-8005 x534 or danette@hfk.org.

Donations can be made payable to “Homes For Kids” and mailed to 165 East Park Ave., PO Box 683, Niles, OH 44446 with “A Home For Jamie and Her Siblings” in the memo line.

You can also donate online.

