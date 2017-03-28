JoAnn Kathryn Popik Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – JoAnn Kathryn Popik, 80, passed away at her home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

She was born on February 21, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Kosavich) Kozarich.

JoAnn retired in 1997 from Penn State Corporate Extension where she worked as a secretary for 19 years.

She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

JoAnn married her husband, Paul A. Popik on April 20, 1963.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Paul A. Popik; two sons, Kevin (Camille) Popik and Victor (Patti) Popik; four grandsons, Kyle, Neil, Mark and RJ; one brother, Joseph David Kozarich and one sister, Kathleen Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, OH.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.LaneFuneralHomes.com.



