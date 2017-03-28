JobsNOW: Cosmetology career lasts a lifetime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cosmetology comes from the Greek word which means beautifying. Cosmetologists can make you look better, which makes you feel better about yourself.

A cosmetology license takes two years to complete for high school students at the Choffin Career Center. It’s a program where students spend half their day taking normal high school classes and the other half learning beauty treatments such as haircuts, facials, manicures, and hair color, just to name a few.

Stephanie Berarducci says all the students love learning to color hair. There are 1,500 hours of study, which can include even interning at a salon.

“If you are only in it to go off and do makeup, it is not for you. If you really want hands on and want to make people feel good about themselves, then this is for you,” Berarducci said.

The program is always near capacity. Students are prepared to take the state board test where they could receive their cosmetology license.

The best time to train for cosmetology is while in high school with cut-rate expenses.

“The minute you come out of high school and go to a for-profit beauty school in the area, it is going to cost you $18,000 per year. These kids are getting free what they are going to have to pay $18,000 and up after graduation,” said Joe Meranto, Choffin Career and Technical Center.

The students leave school with their training, and once they pass the state board, they’re fully licensed. It’s great training to be job ready, once they leave school.

“This isn’t just I want to be a hairdresser, I want to be a hairdresser forever. You can do it on the side and lead you to big and better things in the field,” Meranto said.

The Choffin Cosmetology program can also benefit everyone. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:40 pm. to 2 p.m., men and women can be in the chair for the students. And every service you get such as a haircut, color, highlights or manicure is $20 or less.