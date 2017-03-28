John R. Horning Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – John R. Horning, 57, of Salem lost his courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at his home.

John was born on December 16, 1959 in Salem, Ohio to the late Richard J. and Margie (Ewing) Horning.

He was a 1978 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a tool and die maker and a long time employee at Quaker Manufacturing Corp.

He enjoyed taking his 1965 Mustang Fastback and his 1984 Jeep CJ7 to area car shows. He enjoyed going to the drag strip with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking. John loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving companion and sweetheart, Margaret Zaleski; a son, Jacob Horning of Tampa, Florida; a daughter, Katie (Kevin) Sturgeon of Hanoverton; his grandchildren, HeyLee and Miles Sturgeon and Zoey Cope; his siblings, Ron (Donna Gayle) Horning of Boardman; Sue (Sam) Boles of Ravenna; Jeff (Janet) Horning of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Sherri (Daryl) Burton of LaGrange, Georgia and many, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. John is also survived by his extended family, Ross, Carissa, Amelia and Alexander Taylor of Zanesville; Patrick, Dawn and Reagan Taylor of McMurray, Pennsylvania; Mathew (Marion) Sweely of Austintown; Traci (Thomas) Porter of Salem; Karen (Martin) Schweitzer of Salem and Cheryl (Art) Bisner of Salem.

A grandson, Kage Michael Sturgeon also preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Keas officiating.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 1 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street Unit B, Salem, Ohio 44460 or Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

The family wishes to thank his wonderful nurse, Rachel Twaddle, for care, compassion and guidance shown to John during his illness.



