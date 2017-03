LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae standout lineman Alec Jerina has signed to play college football at Ohio Northern.

He is a two-year starter at center for the Vikings, and was a team captain this past season. Jerina graded-out at 87% last Fall on offense.

He was also a force on defense. He finished with 46 total tackles, six sacks, and two fumble recoveries.