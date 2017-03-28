Mahoning sweeps Trumbull in Frank Bubba Classic

The Mahoning boys overcame a 27 point halftime deficit to win, 124-121 Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
The Mahoning boys overcame a 27 point halftime deficit to win, 124-121 Tuesday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County boys and girls defeated Trumbull County in the Frank Bubba Classic Tuesday at Warren Harding High School.

The Mahoning girls started things off with a 46-39 in Game 1. The Mahoning boys followed suit in the nightcap. After being down by 27 at halftime, they stormed back to win 124-121, courtesy of a buzzer beater from South Range’s Anthony Ritter.

The three point champions were Tommy Donadio from Bristol and on the girls side, Champion’s Abbie White took the top honors.

The game is sponsored by the Trumbull County Coaches Association and featured a different twist this year. The defense was rewarded points for take-aways and points off turnovers.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s