Man enters guilty plea for harassing Youngstown firefighters

Cameron Dyer pleaded guilty to disrupting a public service and was immediately sentenced to one year in prison

By Published: Updated:
Cameron Dyer pleaded not guilty to disrupting a public service.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of harassing Youngstown firefighters while on the job pleaded guilty Monday just as his trial was getting underway.

Cameron Dyer pleaded guilty to disrupting a public service and was immediately sentenced to one year in prison.

Police say Dyer yelled at firefighters and drove his car over their fire hoses when they were putting out a fire on Elm Street.

Prosecutors say Dyer told police that he stashed about $8,000 in drug money in the house and was angry firefighters weren’t putting out the flames fast enough.

A firefighter was shot in the leg after right after that incident. No one, including Dyer, is charged with the shooting.

Dyer was sentenced last month to two-and-a-half years in prison on an unrelated drug possession charge.  Tuesday’s sentencing will be served after his previous jail term is fulfilled.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s