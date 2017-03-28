Man enters guilty plea for harassing Youngstown firefighters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of harassing Youngstown firefighters while on the job pleaded guilty Monday just as his trial was getting underway.

Cameron Dyer pleaded guilty to disrupting a public service and was immediately sentenced to one year in prison.

Police say Dyer yelled at firefighters and drove his car over their fire hoses when they were putting out a fire on Elm Street.

Prosecutors say Dyer told police that he stashed about $8,000 in drug money in the house and was angry firefighters weren’t putting out the flames fast enough.

A firefighter was shot in the leg after right after that incident. No one, including Dyer, is charged with the shooting.

Dyer was sentenced last month to two-and-a-half years in prison on an unrelated drug possession charge. Tuesday’s sentencing will be served after his previous jail term is fulfilled.