NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle are investigating how a baby died that was brought to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

One-year-old Kardiar Williams was found unresponsive at his father’s house in New Castle.

The child is from Warren.

The boy was found about 4 a.m. Monday at the house on Pin Oak Drive.

A cause of death hasn’t been released pending the investigation.