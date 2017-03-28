New Castle police investigating death of Warren baby



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle are investigating the death of a 1-year-old from Warren who was brought to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

One-year-old Kardiar Williams was found unresponsive about 4 a.m. Monday at his father’s house on Pin Oak Drive in New Castle.

New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem said his department is leading the criminal investigation. Investigators have already questioned several people and searched the father’s apartment.

Police were tipped off by Jameson Hospital staff who said the child came in with noticeable injuries and was sent to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment. The child died during surgery.

Investigators have already questioned several people and searched the father’s house. Now they are waiting for results of an autopsy.

“Anytime you are dealing with the death of a child, it is hard on the investigating officers and everyone involved,” Salem said. “It is a hard thing to do.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at (724) 656-3570.

