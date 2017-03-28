Retiring Niles police captain says ‘it’s been a good career’

Niles Police Capt. Ken Criswell was hired as a patrolman in 1984

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After nearly 33 years on the force, Captain Ken Criswell is retiring from the Niles Police Department.

Tuesday was Criswell’s last day on the job.

Criswell was hired as a patrolman in 1984, promoted to lieutenant in 1993, and then to captain four years later.

He said his retirement is bittersweet but he’s happy to have had a successful career and help a lot of people.

“I’ve worked with a great bunch of people at the police department. The men and women here, the chief is fabulous. All the prosecutors, and city officials, and other police departments, and it has been a good career. It’s been very nice,” Criswell said.

Criswell said he’ll miss seeing everyone every day but plans on sticking around town.

